Stolen truck believed to be connected to inmates who escaped Mississippi prison found

Published 5:31 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

A truck believed to be connected to the escape of four inmate from the Raymond Detention Center last weekend has been found.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted on Twitter that a red Chevy pickup truck stolen during last weekend’s escape was recovered on yesterday afternoon in Newton County.

Jones said whether the truck was stolen by one of the escapees has not been confirmed, but he believes the stolen truck is connected to the escape.

Jones says there is no suspect information at this time.

Jones said the truck was sold to someone in Newton County, and the person who sold it doesn’t appear to have been one of the escapees.

Prior to yesterday, the truck was last seen in Rankin County on Sunday morning after a caller reported two men leaving with it from a residence off Highway 18.

Two of the four inmates have been accounted for. Jerry Raynes has been taken back into custody after being located in Texas.

Dylan Arrington has been confirmed dead after he barricaded himself in a Leak County house during a satndoff with officers. The house was set on fire and Arrington died in the blaze.

Casey Grayson, 24, and Corey Harrison, 22, remain at large.