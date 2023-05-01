Coroner: 38-year-old man drowns during fishing trip accident on Mississippi lake

Published 1:21 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man drowned during a Sunday fishing trip with a friend.

Officials with the Yalobusha County Coroner’s Office report that 38-year-old Kalawinski Shaw, of Grenada, drowned in a boating accident on Tillatoba Lake.

Shaw was reportedly on a Sunday fishing trip with a friend when they fell out of the boat they were using. Shaw’s friend was able to swim to shore, but Shaw drowned, according to the coroner.

Tillatoba Lake is located between Tillatoba and Coffeeville in Yalobusha County.

 

