Mississippi clerk facing up to 30 years in prison for alleged fraud Published 6:34 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

A Mississippi public servant is facing decades in prison and more than $50,000 in fines if she’s found guilty of alleged fraud with taxpayer money.

State Auditor Shad White announced Monday that Debora Jackson has surrendered herself to special agents from his office. Jackson is the clerk for the City of Farmington. She is charged with embezzlement and false entries. Farmington is in Alcorn County just east of Corinth.

Jackson is accused of turning in fraudulent time cards, using sick/vacation leave that she did not have, and calculating overtime that was not in accordance with the Federal Labor Standards Act.

“We will continue to work with prosecutors on cases big and small to get results for the taxpayer”, said Auditor White. “Thank you to our investigators who uncovered this scheme and the prosecutors who sought charges based on our information.”

Jackson was served with a $36,183.30 demand letter at the time of her surrender. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses. District Attorney John Weddle’s office will prosecute the case.

Jackson faces 30 years and more than $50,000 in fines if convicted on all counts. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A $50,000 surety bond covers Jackson’s employment as the Farmington City Clerk. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Jackson will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button on the Auditor’s website or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.