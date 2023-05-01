Mississippi man arrested for firing 27 rounds, shooting multiple cars at apartment complex Published 6:15 am Monday, May 1, 2023

One man is in custody following a series of shots fired Sunday evening in Claiborne County.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls of shots being fired at the Windsor Arms Apartments. Once on scene, deputies observed multiple vehicles were shot and at least 27 shell casings were collected for evidentiary purposes, the department said in a release.

One person is in custody after 28-year-old Samaria Good was charged and the department said it is searching for the other subjects involved.

Those with information regarding this matter are asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-437-5161.