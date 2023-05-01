Mississippi man arrested for firing 27 rounds, shooting multiple cars at apartment complex

Published 6:15 am Monday, May 1, 2023

By Vicksburg Post Staff

One man is in custody following a series of shots fired Sunday evening in Claiborne County.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls of shots being fired at the Windsor Arms Apartments. Once on scene, deputies observed multiple vehicles were shot and at least 27 shell casings were collected for evidentiary purposes, the department said in a release.

One person is in custody after 28-year-old Samaria Good was charged and the department said it is searching for the other subjects involved.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Those with information regarding this matter are asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-437-5161.

More News

American Idol judges to Mississippi men — You have what it takes. Watch Colin Stough’s, Zachariah Smith’s Top 10 worthy performances.

Ramen noodles and Pop-Tarts? Not at this Mississippi university food pantry.

Mississippi Skies: Did someone turn on the oven? May to bring summer-like temps

Wife of Mississippi man found shot in head charged with his murder

Print Article