Mississippi Skies: Did someone turn on the oven? May to bring summer-like temps Published 1:30 am Monday, May 1, 2023

Our stretch of beautiful spring weather continues for the first part of the week but some of us could be steaming with high humidity and temps near 90 by the weekend.

Sunday couldn’t have been more beautiful with the breezy, comfortable weather under sunny skies. Some of the events from Saturday that dealt with so much rain took advantage of the great weather by extending festivities a little later to give more people something to do outside.

Today and tomorrow will be almost duplicates of Sunday so get outside for lunch if possible!

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 67. Clear tonight with a low of 45.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 69. Breezy. Clear tonight with a low of 46.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny early, then becoming sunny with a high of 74. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 50.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 83. Clear tonight with a low of 56.