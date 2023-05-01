Officials: Pregnant teen dies after being shot in head Sunday. Death marks third fatality among teens on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Published 1:40 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

A Mississippi teen who recently found out she was pregnant was killed in a shooting Sunday on the Gulf Coast.

Kamori Lake, 16, is the third teen to die on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Sunday as a result of gun violence.

According to the Harrison County Coroner’s Office, Lake was taken to a local hospital shortly after 1 p.m. with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting reportedly occurred at the Gables Apartments in Gulfport, where Lake was living.

Gulfport Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Lake is the third teenager to die Sunday from gun violence. Two Hancock High students were killed just after midnight Sunday in a mass shooting at an after-prom party in Bay St. Louis.