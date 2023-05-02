$10,000 reward offered for info on suspects who shot Mississippi Highway Patrol officer in arm Published 11:56 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to the location or arrest of the man who shot a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer in the arm Tuesday morning.

Authorities are looking for 23-year-old Stanley Self Jr., who is the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday on US 61 in Mound Bayou in Bolivar County.

The trooper received non-life-threatening injuries, according to the MBI news release.

Self is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a white colored t-shirt and khaki pants.

Self is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him or come in contact with him, please call 911.

If you have any information on Self or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or 1-855-485-TIPS (8477) or send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.