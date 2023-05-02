Arrest made after report of assault with weapon at Mississippi convenience store Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Police officers arrested one person after they responded to reports of an assault with a weapon at a Mississippi convenience store.

Deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of the assault at Michael Dean’s Convenience Store, located in Hermanville, on Monday at 12:55 a.m.

Hermanville is an unincorporated community located east of Port Gibson on Highway 18.

Witnesses stated that Marvin Ratliff Jr., 19, had an altercation with a female victim and assaulted her with a handgun.

Ratliff was arrested and has been charged with aggravated domestic violence.