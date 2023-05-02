Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man, who shot, injured Mississippi Highway Patrol officer

Published 9:28 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities are looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who reportedly shot a Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer in the arm Tuesday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert after the officer-involved shooting. The trooper received non-life-threatening injuries, according to the MBI news release.

This incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday on US 61 in Mound Bayou in Bolivar County.

The suspect, 23-year-old Stanley Self Jr., is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a white colored t-shirt and khaki pants.

Self is believed to be armed and dangerous, if you see him or come in contact with him, please call 911.

If you have any information on Self or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or 1-855-485-TIPS (8477) or send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

