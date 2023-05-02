Man training to be police officer at Mississippi training academy dies Published 8:46 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

A recruit at a Mississippi training academy for police officers has died.

Few details have been released, including the name of the recruit, in the incident which occurred at the Jackson Training Academy in Jackson.

According to a press release from the City of Jackson, the recruit who was training to be a Jackson police officer was also a former Jackson Fire Department firefighter.

“Our hearts go out to this young man’s family and members of his recruiting class during this difficult time,” Jackson Police Chief James Davis said.

Training at the Jackson Training Academy is suspended and grief counselors are on scene. JPD has requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts break for this young man, his family and the JPD/JFD communities,” said Mayor Lumumba. “We wish his family love and strength as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”

Due to the circumstances, the City of Jackson will not be releasing the identity of the recruit, according to a statement by the city.

No information has yet been released on the circumstances of the recruit’s death.