Mississippi Skies: How long will the great weather last?

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

It’s going to be another outstanding sunny, breezy, comfortable day across the state. The Gulf Coast is going to be quite warm with temps in the mid-80s while the rest of the state remains in the 70s another day.

We’ll have temps and humidity levels increase later in the week.

The next chance of rain looks to be Friday.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 70. Clear tonight with a low of 45.

Central Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 76. Clear tonight with a low of 49.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 79. Mostly clear this evening, then becoming cloudy. Low of 53.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 83. Tonight, cloudy, then becoming clear. Low of 61.

