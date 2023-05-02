Mother’s boyfriend originally charged with felony abuse now charged with capital murder after Mississippi baby dies from injuries Published 3:08 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

A man originally charged with felony child abuse has now had his charges upgraded to capital murder after an infant died at a Memphis hospital.

Arthur Eurek, 26, was arrested by New Albany Police and charged with felony abuse after an infant that was left in his care suffered a severe head injury.

The infant, who was born on March 1, was sent to a hospital in Memphis and died a week later. The infant died on Sunday, according to the Union County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

After the infant’s death, the charges against Eurek were upgraded to capital murder.

According to officials, Eurek, who was in a relationship with the child’s mother, was left to take care of the infant while the mother was at work. Eurek was not the child’s father.