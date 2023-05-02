New Mississippi license plate design selected. When will they start being issued? Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

A new standard license plate has been approved for Mississippi. The new plates will be issued beginning with January 2024 renewals.

“We had so many fantastic designs submitted that it was really tough to pick only one winner,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “The clear talent and creativity of Mississippians was well on display. We are excited to announce the new design and hope that drivers can enjoy showcasing it on road trips both near and far.”

In November 2022, Reeves kicked off a campaign for state residents to help redesign the standard vehicle license plate. The License Tag Commission — consisting of the governor, commissioner of revenue, state treasurer and attorney general — accepted submissions Nov. 1-30.

After receiving more than 400 submissions, a winner was selected. Leah Frances Eaton, of Starkville, submitted the winning design.

Reeves thanked every person who submitted a design for the contest.

Nearly 300 options are available for license plates in Mississippi, including government, antique, veteran designations, certain hobbies and professions, and those that support special causes and educational entities.