One of two remaining inmates who escaped Mississippi prison found dead in New Orleans. The other inmate still on the run. Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

One of the inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention center on April 22 has been found dead in New Orleans.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed on social media Tuesday that Casey Grayson, 34, was found dead in a vehicle at a truck stop.

The New Orleans Police Department conducted a death investigation at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 30.

…..

Escapee, Casey Grayson-34, has been confirmed deceased. An unidentified deceased black male was discovered in a vehicle at a truck stop on Sunday, April 30th in New Orleans, LA. Further investigation identified the deceased as Grayson. The cause of death is pending autopsy. pic.twitter.com/FlhKtTesp9 — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) May 2, 2023

…..

According to news reports, a security guard discovered Grayson unresponsive in a white pickup truck at a truck stop on Gentilly Road.

Officials also reportedly discovered illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

Whether the drugs played a role in Grayson’s death has not been determined.

Grayson was one of four inmates who escaped the Raymond Detention Center on April 22.

Dylan Arrington, another escaped inmate, died in a house fire while being involved in a standoff in Leake County.

Another escaped inmate, Jerry Raynes, 51, has been extradited back to Mississippi where he will face escape and auto theft charges.

Corey Harrison, 22, remains unaccounted for.

If you have any information on Harrison’s whereabouts, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 974-2900.