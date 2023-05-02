The dreaded season: Mississippi prepping for Hurricane Season 2023 Published 6:15 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Sunday, April 30, through Saturday, May 6, has been declared the 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency urge citizens to prepare for this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season.

In 2022, there were 14 named storms, eight of which formed into hurricanes. Two of those became major hurricanes. Mississippi continues to recover from 2021’s Hurricane Ida, which resulted in more than $30 million in damage.

“Over the last few years, our state has confronted hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and more,” said Reeves. “It is critical to have a plan before severe weather strikes. It can make the difference in keeping you and your family safe. I hope Hurricane Preparedness Week can help raise awareness about the upcoming hurricane season and encourage Mississippians to take the necessary steps to prepare.”

“Don’t wait for a tropical storm or hurricane to get in the Gulf of Mexico to prepare. Protect your families now by getting ready,” MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney said. “While the State is prepared to respond to a hurricane, the ‘First 72 Hours Are On You.’ That means you need at least 72 hours’ worth of food and water for each family member. Take time today to prepare yourself and your family for a storm.”

Every Mississippi family should have a fully stocked disaster supply kit with necessities like water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, etc. Download a copy of the disaster supply checklist here. The guide can also be downloaded in Spanish and Vietnamese at MSMEMA.org.

MEMA encourages homeowners to do an insurance check before hurricane season; homeowners should also purchase flood insurance if a home is in a special flood hazard zone. MEMA will highlight key messages, facts, and ways to be prepared on our social media outlets each day of Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Topics for each day include:

Sunday, April 30, 2023 – Know Your Risk: Wind & Water

Monday, May 1, 2023 – Prepare Before Hurricane Season

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Understand Forecast Information

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Get Moving When a Storm Threatens

Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Stay Protected During Storms

Friday, May 5, 2023 – Use Caution After Storms

Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Take Action Today

The official Atlantic Hurricane Season is June 1, 2023- November 30, 2023.

Each day of the week, MEMA will share special messaging on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.