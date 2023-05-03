16-hour-standoff ends with deputy shooting man was reportedly making ‘terroristic threats’

Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By The Associated Press

A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Wednesday after a 16-hour standoff, authorities said.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX-TV that neighbors called the sheriff’s department Tuesday afternoon about the man fatally shot by police. George County Coroner Dee Ann Murrah identified the man as 38-year-old Michael Roy Carney, the news station reported.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Deputies from the George County Sheriff’s Department were trying to serve Carney a warrant for making “terroristic threats,” when he “presented a weapon toward the deputies,” the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The department did not identify Carney in its news release.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the case and declined to provide more information about the alleged threats.

“Due to this being an open and active investigation, MBI will offer no further comment at this time,” said Bailey Martin, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.

MBI is a division of the Department of Public Safety.

More News

Dog walk turns into harrowing experience for Mississippi dog owner after gunfire erupts

Man arrested after drugs found inside Mississippi prison

Win a 9-day culinary adventure on Mississippi River cruise for two

Born and raised in Mississippi, US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Print Article