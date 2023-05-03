Man arrested after drugs found inside Mississippi prison Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Officials arrested a man after he was found to have drugs inside a Mississippi prison.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office reports that Bradley Tatum has been charged with possession of a controlled substance inside a correctional facility. Tatum was also arrested on a felony bench warrant.

Officials report that Tatum was being searched by a Covington County Correctional Officer when he was found with 2.2 ounces of meth.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the drugs are estimated to be worth $600, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tatum was booked into the Covington County Jail to await his initial appearance in circuit court.

