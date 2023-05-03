Man arrested after drugs found inside Mississippi prison

Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Officials arrested a man after he was found to have drugs inside a Mississippi prison.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office reports that Bradley Tatum has been charged with possession of a controlled substance inside a correctional facility. Tatum was also arrested on a felony bench warrant.

Officials report that Tatum was being searched by a Covington County Correctional Officer when he was found with 2.2 ounces of meth.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the drugs are estimated to be worth $600, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tatum was booked into the Covington County Jail to await his initial appearance in circuit court.

…..

More News

Dog walk turns into harrowing experience for Mississippi dog owner after gunfire erupts

16-hour-standoff ends with deputy shooting man was reportedly making ‘terroristic threats’

Win a 9-day culinary adventure on Mississippi River cruise for two

Born and raised in Mississippi, US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Print Article