Mississippi daycare worker arrested for assaulting 3-year-old child

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi daycare worker was arrested for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old child.

Pearl police detectives arrested and charged Reneatha Gibbs, 61 of Pearl, with simple assault stemming from an incident at A Fresh Start-Time to Learn Daycare Center in Pearl where she works as an employee.

Gibbs is accused of assaulting a three-year-old at the daycare causing injuries on April 25.

The child’s mother observed the injuries and filed a complaint with the Pearl Police Department that same day. After investigation, detectives found sufficient evidence and arrested Gibbs at the daycare Tuesday afternoon.

Gibbs is being held at the Rankin County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. Gibbs will make an initial appearance in Pearl Municipal Court on Thursday, May 4.

The investigation remains ongoing.

