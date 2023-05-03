Mississippi officials: Suspect killed in early morning officer-involved shooting

Published 5:56 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

One person is dead in an early morning officer-involved shooting with Mississippi deputies.

Officials from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) report that an investigation has been launched into an officer-involved shooting involving the George County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred on May 3, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m. near a residence on Jordan Road in George County, Mississippi.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Deputies from George County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to serve a warrant to a subject for making terroristic threats when the subject presented a weapon toward the deputies.

No officer was injured, and the subject did receive fatal injuries.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

More News

Mississippi daycare worker arrested for assaulting 3-year-old child

Mississippi ROTC cadets honored with real world exercise

Mississippi woman missing since mid-April. Unconfirmed sightings offer hope but so far no answers.

Mississippi Skies: Fire danger today with storms on the horizon

Print Article