Mississippi Skies: Fire danger today with storms on the horizon Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

It’s going to be another sunny, dry, breezy day today and that means fire conditions are approaching precautionary levels.

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued an advisory for outdoor burning Wednesday afternoon. As part of the statement, forecasters are urging people to avoid improperly disposing of cigarettes and to avoid letting trailer chains drag and spart on highways.

We’ll have a couple more nice days before our next round of storms. Unfortunately, it’s looking like Friday, Saturday, and Sunday could be quite stormy for most of us. Once those storms move through, we may have some 90-degree highs.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 71. Clear tonight with allow of 45.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 73. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 47.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 81. Clear tonight with a low of 51.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 84. Clear tonight with a low of 59.