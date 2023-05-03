Mississippi woman missing since mid-April. Unconfirmed sightings offer hope but so far no answers. Published 5:38 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Despite reported unconfirmed sightings of a Mississippi woman missing since mid-April, family members have been unable to locate her and are asking for the public’s help.

Meghan Holliday, 32 of Warren County, was reported missing to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on April 19.

A representative of the sheriff’s office said that a family member reported they were unable to make contact with Holliday when they visited her home and found that she was not there.

Since then, the sheriff’s office has received several reports of sightings of Holliday in the Vicksburg area, all of which have been unconfirmed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Holliday is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 601-636-1761.