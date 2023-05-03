Suspect identified in Mississippi Spring Break shooting that injured police officer Published 4:55 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

A suspect in a Spring Break shooting that injured a Mississippi police officer and four others on the gulf coast has been identified.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Dontavis Magee.

Magee is a suspect in a shooting on U.S. 90 along the Mississippi Gulf Coast that occurred on Spring Break weekend.

The shooting injured one police officer and four others.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2.

Information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed.