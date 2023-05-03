Win a 9-day culinary adventure on Mississippi River cruise for two Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

American Queen Voyages is offering a lower Mississippi River cruise for two at a price that’s hard to beat — free.

As part of the new “Taste of the Mississippi River Cruise Sweepstakes,” prospective cruisers can enter for a chance to win the full package valued at $17,000.

During this 9-day culinary adventure, American Queen partners with America’s Test Kitchen — home to Cook’s Illustrated and Cook’s Country magazines — to “showcase the flavors of the heartland,” with a private culinary class offered by Natchez Chef Regina Charboneau as well as a six-month membership to the America’s Test Kitchen Online Cooking School, American Queen’s website states.

“We are thrilled to partner with America’s Test Kitchen to offer this one-of-a-kind culinary adventure on the Mississippi River and give one lucky winner the opportunity to experience our new culinary program,” Cindy D’Aoust, American Queen Voyages’ president, said in a news release. “We have formed an incredible partnership with America’s Test Kitchen, and this is just the beginning of what we have planned for our guests and viewers.”

Winners must be prepared to take the cruise from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, 2023.

The promotion ends June 12.

The prize includes:

All-inclusive cruise from New Orleans to Memphis aboard American Queen on October 29, 2023

Pre-cruise overnight hotel stay at Hilton New Orleans Riverside for two guests

Roundtrip economy class air arrangements for two guests

Included shore excursion in each destination

Private culinary class with Amercin Queen Voyages’ Culinary Ambassador, Chef Regina Charboneau

Six-month membership to America’s Test Kitchen Cooking School; plus special merchandise and more

Entries can be made at www.aqvoyages.com/aqv-2023-mississippi-river-cruise-sweepstakes

The sweepstakes is open to legal adult residents of all U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and Canada, excluding Quebec. Entries are limited to one per person, email address and household. No purchase is necessary to enter.