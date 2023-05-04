Company announces $200 million investment, 256 new jobs — refuses to allow tornado to end operations in Mississippi small town Published 5:05 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

One Mississippi company showed grit, determination and, most importantly, dedication when it refused to let a devastating tornado shut one of its mills down.

Hood Industries announced Thursday its plans to build a state-of-the-art laminated plywood panel manufacturing facility in Beaumont in Perry County. The project represents a corporate investment of more than $200 million and will create 265 direct jobs.

The new manufacturing facility will operate at twice the capacity of the previous facility, which was made inoperable by a tornado in April 2022.

“After a devastating tornado shut this plant down, some would have left. But not this team, and not this company,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Today’s groundbreaking is the launch of an incredible comeback story. This $200 million investment will bring 265 good-paying jobs to Beaumont and Perry County and have a tremendous impact on the local community. I congratulate Hood Industries on this exciting day and thank them for their enduring commitment to our state.”

Construction will begin this summer, and manufacturing will commence in early 2025. Hood Industries plans to fill the jobs over the next four years.

“On behalf of the mayor’s office and the town of Beaumont, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and excitement to Hood Industries on their decision to reinvest in our town, county, and community,” Beaumont Mayor Scott Daily said. “Hood has been a staple of our community for decades, and we look forward to many years of growth for both the company and the town. Mr. Hood and his company are the model for hard work, commitment and dedication, and the town is excited to have this plant building back to full operation.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements and site development. AccelerateMS is providing a Mississippi Works grant to support the critical training needs of Hood Industries and will support the company’s long-term workforce goals and objectives for this project. Perry County and the town of Beaumont also are assisting with the project.

“The mill has been one of the cornerstones of our company because of the support received from the community of Beaumont, Perry County and surrounding areas and the hard work of our excellent employees,” owner and CEO Warren Hood said. “We are excited to be able to rebuild the facility into one of the most modern plywood plants in North America.”

Hood Industries is a mix of wood manufacturing and distribution operations that includes one plywood manufacturing plant, four lumber manufacturing plants and 15 specialty wood products distribution operations. With locations in 14 states, Hood Industries serves the Northeast, Southeast and Southwest United States.

“It is a great day for Beaumont and Perry County. We are very excited that Hood Industries chose Beaumont for the location of their new facility,” Perry County Board of Supervisors President Richard Lott said.