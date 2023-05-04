Last of four inmates who escaped Mississippi prison taken into custody. Woman also arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting.

Published 4:24 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The last of four inmates who escaped a Mississippi prison on April 23 has been captured.

Corey Harrison was taken into custody Thursday morning by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a home in Crystal Springs.

A Mississippi woman, Jodie Marie Tebo, 38, of Crystal Springs, was also arrested Thursday morning for siding and abetting in the case.

Harrison was the last of four inmates who escaped the Raymond Detention Center on April 23.

Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson and Jerry Raynes all escaped from the prison.

Raynes was taken into custody in Texas and has been extradited back to the state where he will face escape and auto theft charges.

Grayson was found unresponsive in a white pickup truck at a truck stop in New Orleans.

Arrington died in a house fire set during a standoff with Leake County authorities on April 26.

 

 

