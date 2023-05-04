Man who reportedly shot Mississippi trooper in custody, charged with attempted murder Published 6:00 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

The search for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who shot a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer in the arm during a traffic stop is over.

Stanley Self Jr. has been arrested by the US Marshals at an apartment complex in Brandon, Mississippi, according to a Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

Self has been charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Due to this being an ongoing investigation, more charges are anticipated, the news release said.

MBI officials are currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

On May 2, MBI issued a Blue Alert after the officer-involved shooting. The trooper received non-life-threatening injuries, according to the MBI news release.

Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.