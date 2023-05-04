Mississippi Skies: Severe threat creeps into forecast Published 1:30 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Enjoy today because we are about to have a major weather pattern change in the Magnolia State.

We now have our first severe weather outlook for the approaching storm system. A Level 1 risk has been issued for a stretch of central to northern Mississippi that includes Cleveland, Greenville, Starkville, West Point, Greenwood, and Eupora. In this area, isolated severe storms, large hail, and damaging winds are all possible Friday.

Elsewhere, rain starts moving into the state tonight and rain chances continue off and on for the next several days.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny today with a high near 77. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few scattered showers. Low of 56.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 80. Increasing clouds with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Low of 59.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 83. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 61.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 85. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 66.