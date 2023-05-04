Oh, how cute! Digital sign company offering free pet shouts for Pet Month Published 7:00 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Lamar Advertising, one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, today announced it is celebrating National Pet Month by displaying the names and images of pets on digital billboards across the country. Beginning today, anyone wanting to feature their pet on a digital billboard can visit LamarLovesPets.com, complete the submission form through the Shoutable platform, and see their pet’s name and image on a Lamar billboard in or near their community and at a time of their choosing at no charge.

The campaign, created in conjunction with customizable billboard technology company Shoutable, will run throughout May.

“Billboards have never been more popular as a medium for reaching the masses with creative content,” said John Miller, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Lamar Advertising Company. “With this in mind, we thought it would be fun to give pet owners the opportunity to celebrate and showcase their love for their pet on our network while at the same time showcasing the ease with which customized messages can be displayed on selected digital billboards.”

Between now and the end of May, pet owners can submit one time at no charge. Pets will be displayed on the digital billboard of choice, rotated among other typical advertisements, during the selected 15-minute window.

“Shoutable is proud to work with Lamar to bring joy to the lives of thousands of people and their furry friends across the U.S.,” says Shoutable founder and CEO Jonathan Gudai. “The power of billboards brings immense creativity, joy, and pride to so many people. Seeing your furry friends on a Lamar digital billboard is heartwarming and we invite pet owners across the U.S. to share and spread that feeling across their social media channels.”

Visit LamarLovesPets.com for more information and to complete a submission.