Severe threat expanded to include most of Mississippi Published 8:46 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Our weather pattern change arrived for some of us last night, bringing some rain and storms. Some storms today could be strong to severe across most of the state.

National Weather Service offices in Jackson and New Orleans have issued a Level 1 risk from the Delta to the Gulf Coast. The northern edge of the risk zone stretches from Cleveland to Eupora to Columbus. The southern boundary stretches from Picayune to just south of Wiggins.

Timing for the storm threat is expected Friday from 10 a.m. in the north and west to 7 p.m. in the east and south. The threat does not include the southwestern corner of the state near Natchez, Port Gibson, and McComb.

Main threats include isolated severe storms, damaging wind gusts, and hail. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero.