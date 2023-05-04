Silver alerts issued for women missing in two separate communities Published 3:04 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Silver alerts have been issued for two Mississippi women missing in two separate communities.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued one alert for Meghan Amber Holliday, 31 of Vicksburg.

She is described as a white female, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of an Indian feather on her left foot.

She was last seen on April 30 at about 9 a.m. in Picayune.

Family members say Holliday suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. She was previously reported missing by local authorities on Tuesday.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Meghan Amber Holliday, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.

Another Silver Alert has been issued for a Lincoln County woman reported missing Thursday morning, May 4.

Linda Sue Francis was last seen leaving her residence on California Road west of Brookhaven, driving a red 2006 Buick Lucerne, tag number LIB 8478.

Francis, 69, is described as a white female, 5-feet 8-inches tall, 130 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a casual shirt and pants on Wednesday, May 3, around 4 p.m.

Family members say Linda Sue Francis suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information on Francis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231.