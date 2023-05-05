Mississippi man taken into custody more than 70 miles from after active shooter incident that injured one person

Published 12:45 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A man was taken into custody in Stone County after an active shooter incident at a Laurel industry more than 70 miles away.

Officials say Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested by deputies shortly after 10 a.m. Friday at a residence on Wire Road in Stone County.

Laurel Police received a call about an active shooter at Howard Industries between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, one victim was found reportedly shot twice in the company parking lot. The victim was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

Hinton reportedly fled the scene. Local law enforcement issued a BOLO for the suspect’s vehicle, a 1986 white-gray GMC pickup truck with a Stone County tag.

Multiple agencies from local, regional and state law enforcement assisted in the investigation and arrest.

 

