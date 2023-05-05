Mississippi Skies: Severe storms possible across most of the state today Published 1:30 am Friday, May 5, 2023

The stretch of nearly perfect weather in Mississippi ended last night for some of us and expands across the entire state today. It’s going to be mostly cloudy for most of us today with showers and thunderstorms possible.

National Weather Service offices in Jackson and New Orleans have issued a Level 1 risk from the Delta to the Gulf Coast. The northern edge of the risk zone stretches from Cleveland to Eupora to Columbus. The southern boundary stretches from Picayune to just south of Wiggins.

Timing for the storm threat is expected Friday from 10 a.m. in the north and west to 7 p.m. in the east and south. The threat does not include the southwestern corner of the state near Natchez, Port Gibson, and McComb.

Main threats include isolated severe storms, damaging wind gusts, and hail. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

We’re not looking at a washout for any certain day, but there is a decent chance of rain and storms every day for the next several days. If you have plans outside, be sure you have a safe place to go if lightning is in the area.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a few thunderstorms possible. High of 73. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Low of 63.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. An isolated storm could be severe. High of 81. Cloudy tonight with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Low of 70.

South Mississippi

Rain and thunderstorms likely. An isolated severe storm is possible. High of 83. Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower early, then showers and thunderstorms likely midday and in the afternoon. High of 80. Showers likely tonight. Heavy rain is possible. Low of 70.