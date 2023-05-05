Morgan Wallen apologizes to Mississippi fans. Country music star says concert being rescheduled for Oxford. Published 1:17 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The country music star who angered a packed Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford two weeks ago after he bailed on nearly 60,000 fans says he is sorry and working to reschedule another concert.

Morgan Wallen went on social media Friday and apologized.

….

UPDATE: Country music singer ⁦@MorganWallen⁩ apologizes to fans for missing his Oxford, MS show and discusses a possible rescheduled concert. via Instagram pic.twitter.com/a0rx66prze — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) May 5, 2023

….

“To everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down. I thought I was going to be good to go, and I just wasn’t. So, we are working on a reschedule date. We are close to having a reschedule date. We just don’t have the exact one yet. As soon as I do, I will let you know,” Wallen said.

Wallen had performed in the Ole Miss football stadium the Saturday might before he canceled the second performance. Thousands of fans had packed the stadium and had watched opening acts before it suddenly was announced that Wallen would not be performing because of issues with his voice.

The message, “Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight’s event will be available at point of purchase beginning tomorrow,” was broadcast on jumbo screens in the stadium.