Two arrested after search of Mississippi apartment turns up stash of Ecstasy pills

Published 6:17 am Friday, May 5, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Two people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant turned up more than 50 Ecstasy pills.

A search warrant executed on Thursday morning by the Adams County Special Operations Group of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two suspected of trafficking in drugs.

Nichelle LetcherFredrick HauerAdams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Fredrick Hauer, 34, and Nichelle Letcher, 33, were arrested at 201 Lumber St., Natchez.

Deputies confiscated approximately 51 Ecstacy tablets in the apartment.

Both have been charged with trafficking schedule I drug (Ecstasy) and conspiracy to traffic Ecstacy.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

