Body recovered after being found floating in Mississippi lake

Published 5:25 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Officials with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found floating in a local lake.

A person driving by Bee Lake near Thornton, Mississippi, saw the body floating in the lake and reported it to authorities at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, officials report.

The body of a black male was recovered from the lake and sent for an autopsy.

The identification of the man has not been released, but officials say he is from Yazoo County.

No foul play is suspected at this time, but the incident is under investigation.

