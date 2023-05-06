Four wounded at Vicksburg nightclub shooting after midnight Saturday

Published 8:43 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

By Ben Hillyer

Four people were shot at a Vicksburg nightclub Saturday shortly after midnight.

The incident happened at Jacques, 1320 Levee St., according to Vicksburg police.

One person was treated at the scene by Vicksburg Fire Department paramedics and released, while another was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police said two others were taken to UMMC by private vehicle.

The extent of the injuries to all four is unknown at this time.

Police said two people are being held in connection with shooting but no charges have been filed.  \

The case remains under investigation and more information will be released at a later time.

 

