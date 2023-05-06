Mississippi Skies: Another severe threat today Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

Our stretch of days mixed with partly sunny skies and strong thunderstorms continue.

Today’s severe threat is a Level 1 covering southwestern Mississippi and parts of the Gulf Coast. Cities in the risk area include Natchez, McComb, Picayune, Poplarville, and Brookhaven. The main threats include isolated severe storms, hail, and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Some places in Mississippi will have some sunshine today; however, a shower or thunderstorm is possible across all areas. It’s going to be quite warm in central and southern Mississippi with highs in the upper 80s. It’s also going to be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

North Mississippi

Cloudy early, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of a shower or storm later this afternoon. High of 82. Cloudy tonight with an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the evening. Low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy and quite warm with a high of 86. A chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low of 70 with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy and warm with a high near 86. Showers and thunderstorms likely, especially this afternoon and evening. Showers and storms possible in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a low of 64.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with a high of 81. Rain and thunderstorms possible, especially later in the morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 67.