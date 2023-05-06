One killed, 6 others injured in shooting at Ocean Springs restaurant — the fourth shooting in a week involving fatalities on Mississippi Gulf Coast Published 8:38 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

One person was killed and six others were injured in a late-night shooting on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The shooting at approximately 11 p.m. Friday night occurred at the Scratch Kitchen Bar and Restaurant in a busy downtown section of Ocean Springs on Government Street.

Chayse Harmon, 19, of Moss Point, was identified as the victim by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is the fourth shooting in a week involving fatalities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Officials have released images from surveillance video footage of a person believed to be involved in the incident.

If you can identify this person, or have any information that could help investigators narrow their search, you’re asked to call Ocean Springs Police at 228-875-2211. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling at (877) 787-5898.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.