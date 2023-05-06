Slo-mo chase ends in crash, wanted felon arrest on Mississippi university campus Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

A man wanted on a felony firearms charge in Indiana was arrested after leading multiple officers on a slow-speed chase after he crashed on the Mississippi State University campus Friday.

Starkville police, assisted by Mississippi State University police, were able to apprehend Shane Fidler, 32, of Knoxville, Tenn., after a brief low speed pursuit. Fidler faces the additional charges of grand larceny – motor vehicle, failure to stop when an officer signals, and DUI.

“At 7:20 p.m., E911 reported a car stolen from outside Dollar General, 616 Highway 12 Eeast,” a press release from SPD reads. “Officers made contact with the vehicle traveling east on Highway 12 near Spring Street and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued on Highway 12, ignoring police lights and sirens, then exited onto College View Drive. The vehicle continued onto campus at speeds of 30 mph or lower and struck a bollard. The driver attempted to flee on foot and was arrested.”

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stopped at 1-800-530-7151.