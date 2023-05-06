Two killed, others injured in shooting outside Mississippi nightclub Friday night Published 5:01 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

Two people are dead and at least two others injured after a shooting in a parking lot outside a Mississippi nightclub Friday night.

Adams County Coroner James Lee confirmed the identity of the two victims as Travione Jones, 19, and Devin Winchester, 19.

The shooting occurred Friday night in the parking lot of a Natchez nightclub near the Cash Savers supermarket.

Lee said he received the call about the shooting deaths at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

“This was a horrible tragedy. No one deserves this,” Lee said. “My prayers go out to the families of these two young men.”

At least two others were shot and transported to Merit Health Natchez.

No information about the extent of their injuries was available.

“I am not certain what all took place prior to this shooting. There are many parts to put together in the infancy stage of this investigation,” Lee said. “The Natchez Police have their hands full, but have worked these cases many times. I am often burdened by these kinds of cases and they continue to happen.”

A crowd of at least 200 people quickly gathered as Natchez Police arrived and began cordoning off the scene with crime tape.

The two bodies remained in the parking lot covered with sheets until vans from the Adams County Coroner’s Office arrived.

No information was immediately available from law enforcement officers — Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies — working the crime scene late Friday night.