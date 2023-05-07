Mississippi Skies: Mix of sun and storms today Published 1:30 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

We’ll have some more storms scattered across the Magnolia State today, but most of the rain and thunderstorms look like they’ll be waiting a little later to begin.

Most of us will have at least some sun and clouds this morning while others will begin with a beautiful, sunny day. Then, clouds will move in, bringing some more showers.

Right now, we’re not seeing any severe threats other than an isolated strong storm at any given point.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 86. Rain and storms possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy tonight with some more showers and storms possible. Low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 87. A few showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few more storms possible. Low of 66.

South Mississippi

Partly cloudy with a high near 87. Rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Cloudy tonight with a low of 68. An isolated shower is possible.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with a high of 83. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 71.