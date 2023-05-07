No action taken against Mississippi bar where shooting injured four security guards, police chief says. Last year, nightclub shutdown after similar altercation. Published 9:28 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

No action will be taken against a Mississippi nightclub following a late night shooting incident that resulted in four of the club’s security guards being wounded, according to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones.

The decision marks a difference from the city’s actions last year, when an altercation took place outside the bar at its former location on Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg. The bar was closed by the city, and a series of lawsuits followed. All were settled out of court.

“The fight took place in the parking lot and (Jacques’) security acted accordingly,” Jones said. “They did their job. No citizens were hurt.”

Jones said she met with Jacques’ manager several days before the shooting to discuss the club’s security plans.

According to police reports, officers were called to a report of a shooting at Jacques’ before midnight.

One of the security guards was treated at the scene by Vicksburg Fire Department paramedics and released, while another was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police said two others were taken to UMMC by private vehicle. The extent of the injuries to all four is unknown at this time.

Police said two people are being held in connection with shooting, but no charges have been filed.

The case remains under investigation and more information will be released at a later time.