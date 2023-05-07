Police say one suspect in custody in Cinco De Mayo mass shooting on Mississippi Gulf Coast Published 6:30 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

Police say that they have arrested a suspect in the mass shooting that killed one person and injured several others at a Cinco De Mayo party in Ocean Springs Friday night.

Police have not released the identity or even what charges the suspect is facing in the case, saying the investigation of the shooting continues.

The shooting occurred Friday night at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street in Ocean Springs, a busy area of the town that is filled with bars and restaurants.

The shooting killed one person, identified as Chase Harmon, 19, of Pascagoula.

Six other people were injured in the shooting. One remains in an intensive care unit at a local hospital and is listed in stable but guarded condition, according to the Biloxi Sun Herald.