Entergy commits $1.5 million to help Mississippi customers with high energy bills Published 2:34 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

As summer high temperatures approach and energy usage rises, Entergy Mississippi has made a $1.5 million commitment to help customers manage their energy bills.

The effort is an extension of the company’s Operation Bill Assist, a $3.2 million pledge launched in 2022 to offset high bills brought on by increased natural gas prices.

Funded by shareholders, OBA includes $1 million in free energy efficiency kits; more than $520,000 in emergency bill assistance for older adults and customers with disabilities; and 100 community events in honor of the company’s 100th anniversary.

“We’re continuing to give back to our customers because we know there are multiple factors that can affect their bills,” said Entergy Mississippi President and CEO Haley Fisackerly. “We hope these tools and services will help our customers, especially those in vulnerable communities, save money.”

The efficiency kits are available to all customers and — combined with the company’s online tools — can save customers as much as $300 annually. The kits will be distributed at 100 community events in 2023. Kits can also be ordered free at www.msentergysolutions-marketplace.com.

“Strong and vibrant communities are a key component in Entergy’s path to becoming the premier utility,” said Entergy Chairman and CEO Drew Marsh. “We want our customers to be successful and our shareholders are making a significant impact in Mississippi by extending their help. Because when customers thrive, so do our communities.”

In addition, Entergy Mississippi has implemented several money-saving strategies to benefit its customers, including:

Spreading costs over time to help customers budget for higher bills caused by increased natural gas prices.

Streamlining the company’s operational costs.

Shifting dependence on natural gas by offering new and varied power sources.

All Entergy charitable contributions come from shareholder profit, not customers. No costs associated with Entergy charitable contributions are passed on to the customers. Entergy Mississippi LLC provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Corporation provides power to 3 million customers in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas.