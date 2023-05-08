Mississippi county judge, former Jackson city councilwoman dies Published 11:32 am Monday, May 8, 2023

A Mississippi judge and former councilwoman for the City of Jackson has died.

Hinds County Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes died Monday morning.

Cooper-Stokes was the wife of Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stoke. Before she was elected Hinds County judge, Copper-Stokes held the current position her husband now holds.

She was later elected as District 2 Hinds County judge, a position she held until her death.

My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the family, friends and husband, City of Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes, on the recent passing of Hinds County Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes. She will always be remembered for her love of people and she will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/wr4Z1E7PJ2 — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) May 8, 2023

In March, Cooper-Stokes was admitted to a Houston hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Recently, she was hospitalized in Jackson after having breathing problems.

On Twitter, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones offered his condolences to the Stokes family.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Copper-Stokes would long be remembered.

“Her service to the community and efforts to make the world a better place from where she stood will be remembered,” Lumumba said. “I am prayerful for the family and friends of LaRita and the city of Jackson mourns her loss.”