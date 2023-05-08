Mississippi Skies: Warm, humid weather with chance of storms continues Published 1:30 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Our stretch of warm temperatures, increasing humidity levels, and afternoon thunderstorms continues.

The northern half of the state should have plenty of sunshine in the morning, but rain chances increase as the day goes on. Southern regions will begin the day cloudy. Although there may be a few peaks of sun, rain chances increase in the afternoon.

Some of us will also have some of the warmest temperatures of the season so far. A couple places could hit 90 today or tomorrow.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High of 86. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few isolated showers and storms overnight. Low of 67.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 87. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the evening. Low of 69.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 85. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Patchy fog early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 85. Mostly cloudy tonight with an isolated shower or storm possible. Low of 70.