Mississippi university hires firm to help with renaming, rebranding process Published 7:00 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Mississippi University for Women has partnered with Chernoff Newman, a fully integrated communications agency with an extensive background in higher education, to help guide the university through a rebrand. The next step of the university’s naming process will include the brand discovery process as Chernoff Newman gets to know the university and who it wants to be. The agency will focus on gathering data from the university community as well as from prospective high school and community college students.

W President Nora Miller said, “I look forward to working with Chernoff Newman and our constituency groups to develop a brand that reflects our values and who we are, a brand that will attract the kind of students who will thrive here.”

With more than 50 years of experience, the award-winning agency is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with offices in Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Chernoff Newman has worked with countless non-profit organizations and colleges and universities, including The Citadel, Duke University, the University of South Carolina, Columbia College, Clemson University and Wake Forest University to name a few.

Closer to home, the agency worked on the integration of Cadence Bank with BancorpSouth.

In the past year, Chernoff Newman has garnered accolades from the American Advertising Federation, Collegiate Advertising Awards, E Source Utility Ad Awards, Healthcare Advertising Awards and the South Carolina Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.

“We are honored to be working with The W, a university with a long history of educational excellence. This rebrand will help them focus on building their stature for the next 140 years. We are very familiar with the reputation of The W and understand the opportunities that lie ahead,” said David Campbell, Chernoff Newman vice chairman and chief operating officer.

Naming Task Force updates can be found at: https://www.muw.edu/name/.