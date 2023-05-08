Mississippi university student arrested for making threats against faculty, staff Published 6:26 am Monday, May 8, 2023

A Mississippi university student has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats against the faculty and staff of the school.

Ole Miss student Kendrick Ford, 36, was arrested by the University Police Department and has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

Campus police were alerted about alleged threats that were made on April 27. Soon after receiving the report, police identified Ford and took him into custody.

He remains in the Lafayette County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.