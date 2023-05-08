Trial dates set in case of two Mississippi men accused of shooting at a FeEx driver as he was exiting from making a delivery Published 2:46 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

A trial date has been set in the case of two Mississippi men accused of shooting at a FedEx driver as he was exiting a driveway after making a delivery.

Lincoln County Judge David Strong set a series of dates for the Brandon and Gregory Case trial dockets Monday morning.

Gregory and Brandon were present for a status conference Monday morning and are charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle in an incident on January 24, 2022.

Motions are set to be heard June 12, at 11 a.m., call to trial is scheduled for July 31 and trial is set to begin August 8 at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Brookhaven. There was no discovery to be entered at the status conference Monday morning. Brandon was not in attendance but Gregory was present.

The Cases were arrested in connection with a January 24, 2022 shooting. D’Monterrio Gibson, a FedEx driver at the time, was exiting the driveway of Case’s residence on Junior Trail after making a delivery when he said Gregory Case blocked his exit with a pickup truck.

Gibson was wearing his FedEx uniform but was driving a Hertz rental truck with a FedEx magnet on it, maneuvered his vehicle around the pickup. The younger Case, Brandon, was standing in the roadway with a handgun pointed at Gibson. He drove past Case and called his manager.

The Cases then allegedly chased the delivery truck as Brandon Case fired repeatedly at Gibson’s vehicle. The pursuit continued until Gibson entered Interstate 55 headed north toward the FedEx distribution center in Jackson.

Brookhaven Police Department Chief Kenneth Collins said Gibson and his manager filed a complaint the following morning with BPD. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation were contacted to assist in the investigation.

On February 1, 2022, the Cases surrendered to police in the presence of their attorneys. At the time, they were charged with conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle.

In Nov. 2022, a grand jury indicted the Cases on charges of conspiracy, attempted murder and shooting into a motor vehicle. They were arrested and each bonded out on $500,000 bonds.

In January 2023, Gibson filed a lawsuit against FedEx, the City of Brookhaven and Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins.