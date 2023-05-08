Truck driver killed on Mississippi interstate when two 18-wheelers collide

Published 3:57 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A truck driver was killed in an accident involving two 18-wheelers Monday morning on a stretch of Mississippi interstate.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that the wreck occurred shortly after midnight Monday.

The victim was identified as David Loper, 59, of Moselle.

Loper died when he crashed into another 18-wheeler that had overturned on Interstate 20 in Lauderdale County.

The driver of the other 18-wheeler received moderate injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

 

